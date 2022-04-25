Cuernavaca.- Members of the Criminal Investigation Agency (AIC) of Morelos, dThey detained Juan Gabriel N, 53, who is accused of abusing his 8-year-old daughter.

The sexual assault occurred on October 12, 2020, when the accused arrived at the house he shared with his family, he realized that his daughter was alone, so he violently took her to one of the rooms where he committed the crime.

The victim reported the events to other relatives, who immediately went to the South West Regional Prosecutor’s Office to report the events and to have the corresponding expert reports carried out, with which the attack was confirmed.

Given the evidence, the elements of the Public Ministry asked the control judge for an arrest warrant against Juan Gabriel, which was executed this weekend in the El Pochote de Jojutla neighborhood.