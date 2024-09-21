Juan Gabriel and Bellas Artes: how the Divo of Juárez arrived at the Palace amid complaints and controversies

Juan Gabriel, The Divo de Juárez took the stage at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City in front of 1,396 spectators, including the then president Carlos Salinas de Gortari. The event, initially surrounded by criticism, marked a before and after in the history of Mexican music. For four nights, from May 9 to 12, the artist sang accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra and challenged the barriers between classical and popular music. With a full house and a divided press, the show became a classic that few could have anticipated. The historic performance was captured on a live album, released in December of that same year, a testament to the cultural impact that remains in force today.

Criticism against the concert

The announcement of Juan Gabriel’s first performance at the venue was not well received by the cultural elite of the time. The Palacio de Bellas Artes, built during the Porfiriato and known as one of the greatest symbols of Mexican high culture, had never hosted a popular music singer. The decision to allow him to perform in such an emblematic place caused a stir among critics and figures in the cultural sphere, who feared that this would open the doors for other artists to access the venue, and that it would relegate opera, ballet and classical music to the background.

The National Institute of Fine Arts (INBA) and its director, poet and cultural promoter Víctor Sandoval, faced a wave of criticism, letters and calls demanding the cancellation of the concert. In an attempt to mitigate the controversy, the government justified that the proceeds from the event would be destined to the National Symphony Orchestra, which accompanied Juan Gabriel in the concert under the baton of maestro Enrique Patrón de Rueda; however, the controversy persisted.

Among the most vocal detractors was the writer Victor Rourawho after the concert expressed his concern about the use of the Palace as “a bullfighting arena, a Televisa studio, an Ocesa facility.” For Roura, the presentation affected the cultural institution, and marked the beginning of a new era where private interests predominated in spaces destined for art.

Carlos Monsiváis, in defense of the Diva

Unlike traditional critics, the writer and chronicler Carlos Monsiváis was one of the most fervent defenders of the Divo. In his chronicle, published on May 12, 1990 in the weekly ProcessMonsiváis acknowledged the significance of the presentation at Bellas Artes. He recalls that the opera singers did not oppose it out of contempt for popular music, but because they considered that it was not the appropriate place for that type of music, and they criticized the need to justify the concert as support for the symphony orchestra, saying that, “in order to buy instruments, the Government depends on the good will of a singer.”

The writer also pointed out that homophobia played a central role in the criticism of the singer, and recalled that the anger of the defenders of so-called good music was combined with homophobia, “that shield of sexist faith.” According to his chronicle, after a nervous start, Juan Gabriel was able to take control of the stage, backed by the children of the Semjase shelter and music school in Ciudad Juárez, which he himself financed. Once the nervousness passed, the singer referred to the importance of the stage he was stepping on, which had to be accessible to all types of artists, “because in their time Bach, Beethoven and Mozart were also popular and had their difficulties,” he told the audience.

Later concerts

The success of the first concert at Bellas Artes cemented the relationship of the Divo with the most prestigious cultural venue in Mexico. He returned to perform there on August 22, 1997, in an event that culminated in the release of the album Celebrating 25 years of Juan Gabriel: in concert at the Palacio de Bellas Artes.

The last time he sang on that stage was on August 31, 2013, in a private concert to celebrate his 40-year career, immortalized in the album My 40th in Fine ArtsThe recording was made with the highest technology available: 185 microphones, 172 simultaneous audio channels and a 4K recording, making Juan Gabriel the first Latin artist to be filmed in that format. It was not the first time that this venue was used to make technology work in favor of the musician. For his 1990 performance, a digital system was used for the first time. multitrack in a live concert in Mexico.

Juan Gabriel and the elite of power

His presentation at Bellas Artes consolidated his career, but it is undeniable that his closeness to political power also played an important role in making that happen. In 1988, The Universal reported that at a press conference, the singer spoke of his friendship with Carlos Salinas de Gortari, who two years later, already as president of Mexico, attended the iconic concert with his wife Cecilia Occelli. Over the years, the artist maintained a close relationship with various PRI leaders, and even collaborated on a