The journalist spent almost a decade at the helm of this newspaper, leading its expansion and consolidating it as the main medium in southeast Spain Juan Francisco Sardaña, in a file image. / Alex Dominguez

The former director of the newspaper LA VERDAD Juan Francisco Sardaña Fabiani died this Sunday at the age of 80 in Alicante after a long illness. The journalist spent almost a decade (1972-1982) at the head of this newspaper, leading its expansion with the opening of the Alicante and Albacete delegations and consolidating LA VERDAD as the main medium in southeast Spain.

Trained at the Church’s School of Journalism, Sardaña directed numerous newspapers, such as ‘La Provincia’, ‘Canarias 7’, ‘Información’, ‘La Opinión de Zamora’ and the Epipress Agency. In addition, it managed radio and cable television stations. His career earned numerous awards and distinctions: National Journalism ‘Manuel Medina’, Commendation of the Order of Agricultural Merit, Silver Medal from the Red Cross, Best Newspaper in Spain (‘La Verdad’, 1975), ‘Gacela’ Award – shared honors with Luis María Anson-, Oscar de Oro y de la Comunicación and ‘Liderman’ for the best regional director, among others.