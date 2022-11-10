Decisive hours to know the list of the Argentine national team and the last details of the 26 summoned that Lionel Scaloni will give are being defined. The deadline is next Monday and the coach is speculating on the different possibilities.
In the last few hours, the presence of John Foyth, which according to ESPN will be part of the final list. The Villarreal defender can be a right-back and a central marker, so he would offer variables to the coaching staff.
Foyth has just recovered from injury and he has already added minutes for Villarreal. He is a footballer who was part of the process in the Qualifiers and could have the personal reward from him.
On the other hand, itIt would be a kind of revenge for him. The player was dropped at the last minute of the Copa América that the National Team won in Brazil and now he would be the 26th player if this information is fulfilled.
Who are the players still in doubt for the final list? Ángel Correa and Paulo Dybala, who is not 100% physically fit and who will be evaluated until the last minute to find out if they call him up or if he is left without the possibility of being there.
related links
More news from Argentina
More World Cup news
#Juan #Foyth #summoned #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply