The Argentine defender, Juan Foyth, who at the moment performs for English Tottenham Hotspur, is the participant Villarreal desires to strengthen and enhance your defensive position. The Argentine worldwide can be a first-rate reinforcement. As well as, Villarreal already is aware of Juan Foyth, for the reason that technicians adopted him throughout his stage in Estudiantes de la Plata. His identify has even been on the desk on a number of events, however it has not been potential to undertake it on account of its excessive worth.

Regardless of not being a daily on his staff, Foyth is among the nice guarantees of Argentine soccer (he’s 22 years outdated) and one of many central gamers with the best potential of his age. After standing out in his nation with Estudiantes de la Plata, he drew the eye of a number of groups, Tottenham being the one which bought his companies for 12 million euros.

Foyth is primary on Villarreal’s listing, which might search to grab the companies of the defender with a potential switch. The issue is that Tottenham appears to not be prepared to half with the participant completely, which complicates issues. The choices Villarreal undergo the choice of Jose Mourinho, since since his arrival he doesn’t appear to have the participant, which might open the door.