Juan Fernando Quintero had struggled with injuries, but seemed ready to return to River Plate, right in the final stretch of the Copa Libertadores group stage. However, the Colombian player received bad news on Tuesday.

Quintero, who was recovering from a torn left hamstring, He suffered from the injury and will have to wait at least three weeks to return to the courts.

In this way, the Colombian is left out of River’s last two games in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, both at the Monumental: on Thursday, against Colo Colo, and on May 25, against Alianza Lima.

Quintero will be a month without playing with River

Quintero’s most recent game with River’s jersey was on April 18, when his team lost 1-2 to Banfield. In that game he provided an assist. The next day, while River was preparing the match against Talleres, the Colombian was injured.



“It really doesn’t bother me, this is part of football, the most important thing is to recover, that’s it”, Quintero said, quoted by the newspaper Olé, when he suffered the injury.

Quintero’s figures with River this season



This season, Quintero has played 13 games with River, 10 in the League Cup, 2 in the Copa Libertadores and one in the Copa Argentina.. He was on the pitch for 506 minutes and contributed five goals and two assists.

