Monday, July 31, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero would have an unexpected destiny in Argentine soccer

July 31, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero would have an unexpected destiny in Argentine soccer

Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero.

Juan Fernando Quintero.

News about the future of the Colombian midfielder.

Juan Fernando Quintero He has been without a team since his departure from Junior de Barranquilla, a team he left after only being in the first semester, and after differences with the coaching staff.

Quintero to Racing?

Quintero, in the junior’s game.

Photo:

ALFONSO SUAREZ/KRONOS AGENCY

The midfielder has been very active on social networks and in the media, but now he is in the news due to press reports that speculate on his possible return to Argentine soccer.

In Argentina, Quintero knew how to be a great figure for River Plate, but his return would not be to the cross-band team.

Argentine journalists report this Sunday that there is real interest on the part of Racing de Argentina to sign the Colombian.

Louzan Diego, a journalist for Radio La Rede AM 910 in Argentina broke the news, which was quickly confirmed by other journalists.

Another Colombian has just left Racing, the steering wheel Edwin Cardona who arrived in America from Cali.

SPORTS

