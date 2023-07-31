Juan Fernando Quintero would have an unexpected destiny in Argentine soccer

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero.
Juan Fernando Quintero.
News about the future of the Colombian midfielder.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Juan Fernando Quintero He has been without a team since his departure from Junior de Barranquilla, a team he left after only being in the first semester, and after differences with the coaching staff.
Quintero to Racing?
The midfielder has been very active on social networks and in the media, but now he is in the news due to press reports that speculate on his possible return to Argentine soccer.
In Argentina, Quintero knew how to be a great figure for River Plate, but his return would not be to the cross-band team.
Argentine journalists report this Sunday that there is real interest on the part of Racing de Argentina to sign the Colombian.
Louzan Diego, a journalist for Radio La Rede AM 910 in Argentina broke the news, which was quickly confirmed by other journalists.
🚨💣 #CONFIRMED | 🇨🇴🔜🇦🇷
Juan Fernando Quintero will be a new player of #Racing. Sign contract until 2026. ANOTHER BOMB IN THE ARGENTINE MARKET. 🔥🔵
The former River Plate player betrays the club by going to another Argentine club. 💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/yj3BYeN0cI
—Michael Rincon (@MykeRincon) July 30, 2023
Another Colombian has just left Racing, the steering wheel Edwin Cardona who arrived in America from Cali.
