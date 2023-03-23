The alarms were on. It was known that Juan Fernando Quintero He had a physical ailment, the same one that prevented him from playing in the league with Junior in the match against Santa Fe last weekend and that puts him at risk for the friendlies of the Colombian National Team in Asia.

Quintero, however, was authorized to travel to Asia to be part of Professor Néstor Lorenzo’s call.

Quintero, in doubt

Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

However, from Seoul, where the national team trains, the news is not good regarding Juanfer,

Colombian media present in Korea report this Thursday morning that the player would be out of Colombia for the first friendly to be played on Friday against the Korean team.

Colombian midfielder Juan Quintero. Photo: EFE / Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The Caracol Radio journalist, Camilo Pinto, indicates from Korea that Juan Fernando could not train with the team on the last day.

Coach Néstor Lorenzo indicated that Juanfer would undergo more rigorous tests to determine whether or not he will be available when Colombia plays again on Tuesday against Japan. The player would have a blow to the calf.

Colombia will play two preparation matches on this tour for the next qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.

Bolillo’s permission

Regarding the situation of the midfielder and his absence over the weekend against Santa Fe, the Junior manager, Hernán Darío Gómez, explained:

“He wanted to stay, he even stayed because they had told him to travel before and he didn’t because he was hoping to recover, he wanted to be with us at the debut, I see him very happy in Barranquilla, he wants to be here for a long time, he He has grown fond of the arena, so I spoke to Juanfer and told him that I was going to try out the team without him, I am going to work with the boys and give him more time, continue to recover, travel and recover over there, play, which is the National Team Colombia”, explained the DT on ESPN.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

