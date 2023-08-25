Juan Fernando Quintero, victim of songs and insults from Boca Juniors fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero.
It happened during Racing’s visit to the Bombonera in the Copa Libertadores.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Boca Juniors and Racing Club matched this Wednesday goalless at La Bombonera in an intense match valid for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup, in a series that will be defined next Wednesday in the ‘Cylinder’ of Avellaneda.
Before a stadium filled only with local supporters, Boca had a better first half but couldn’t take the lead, while the visitor improved in the second stage but couldn’t break the zero on the scoreboard either.
(Video: Adrián Ramos exploded against the police, a giant scandal) (Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings)
One of the special moments of the game occurred at minute 63, when Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero joined Racing, and was received with great hostility by the Boca fans at La Bombonera stadium.
It is not for less, the presence of Juanfer brought back bad memories to the xeneizes fans, since Quintero was the symbol of the final of the Libertadores that River Plate beat Boca at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, in 2018.
Quintero scored the goal that unbalanced the result and then assisted Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez pTo score the final goal and win 3-1 on Real Madrid’s pitch.
Thus, when Quintero entered (for gabriel hauche) was received with a loud whistle and offenses that came down from the stands of La Bombonera, since the Colombian is not wanted.
(Video: Nairo Quintana, dejected: hard confession for not finding a team)
an error occurred in the request
my portals
