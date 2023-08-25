Juan Fernando Quintero, victim of songs and insults from Boca Juniors fans

Boca Juniors and Racing Club matched this Wednesday goalless at La Bombonera in an intense match valid for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup, in a series that will be defined next Wednesday in the ‘Cylinder’ of Avellaneda.

Before a stadium filled only with local supporters, Boca had a better first half but couldn’t take the lead, while the visitor improved in the second stage but couldn’t break the zero on the scoreboard either.

One of the special moments of the game occurred at minute 63, when Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero joined Racing, and was received with great hostility by the Boca fans at La Bombonera stadium.

It is not for less, the presence of Juanfer brought back bad memories to the xeneizes fans, since Quintero was the symbol of the final of the Libertadores that River Plate beat Boca at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, Spain, in 2018.

Quintero scored the goal that unbalanced the result and then assisted Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martinez pTo score the final goal and win 3-1 on Real Madrid’s pitch.

Thus, when Quintero entered (for gabriel hauche) was received with a loud whistle and offenses that came down from the stands of La Bombonera, since the Colombian is not wanted.

