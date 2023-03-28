Juan Fernando Quintero: this is the extent of his injury, according to Néstor Lorenzo

The controversial call of Juan Fernando Quintero to the Colombian National Team He continues to give people something to talk about in Colombian soccer and all after his withdrawal from the national team before the game against South Korea was announced, due to an injury that until now had been unknown.

In a press conference offered by Néstor Lorenzo prior to Colombia’s match against Japan, the coach took the opportunity to clarify the issue of Juan Fernando Quintero.

Lorenzo talks about Quintero’s injury

“The medical staff of the Colombian National Team sent him to do an MRI, which is a slightly more subtle study, and heA bone edema came out, and that is what justifies the pain that Juanfer feels. Unfortunately, it is not available, because it needs rest“, said Néstor Lorenzo, confirming the seriousness of the injury to the steering wheel.

In this way, Juan Fernando Quintero seems to have clarified the player’s injury, who now in Junior hopes to be able to fully recover to return to competition. However, the steering wheel has not yet returned to Colombia.

