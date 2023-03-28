Tuesday, March 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Fernando Quintero: this is the extent of his injury, according to Néstor Lorenzo

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Fernando Quintero: this is the extent of his injury, according to Néstor Lorenzo


close

AUTOPLAY

Colombia team vs. Japan: time, where to watch and probable lineupsColombia team vs. Japan.

The Argentine coach could not avoid referring to the controversy over the absence of the ’10’.

The controversial call of Juan Fernando Quintero to the Colombian National Team He continues to give people something to talk about in Colombian soccer and all after his withdrawal from the national team before the game against South Korea was announced, due to an injury that until now had been unknown.

See also  Falcao García roars and sends an optimistic message to the Colombian National Team

In a press conference offered by Néstor Lorenzo prior to Colombia’s match against Japan, the coach took the opportunity to clarify the issue of Juan Fernando Quintero.

Lorenzo talks about Quintero’s injury

“The medical staff of the Colombian National Team sent him to do an MRI, which is a slightly more subtle study, and heA bone edema came out, and that is what justifies the pain that Juanfer feels. Unfortunately, it is not available, because it needs rest“, said Néstor Lorenzo, confirming the seriousness of the injury to the steering wheel.

In this way, Juan Fernando Quintero seems to have clarified the player’s injury, who now in Junior hopes to be able to fully recover to return to competition. However, the steering wheel has not yet returned to Colombia.

FOOTBALL

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Steven Alzate, the English soccer player of the Colombian National Team

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #extent #injury #Néstor #Lorenzo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Mohammed bin Rashid: We are very confident in our ability to host the world on the land of the country, with the aim of protecting the planet

Mohammed bin Rashid: We are very confident in our ability to host the world on the land of the country, with the aim of protecting the planet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result