Monday, January 16, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero: this is how the party is lit in Barranquilla, video

January 15, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero and Alex Char

Quintero and Alex Char in their first meeting in Barranquilla.

Arrived in the city on a plane and the stadium begins to fill up.

The Colombian international Juan Fernando Quintero He is already in Barranquilla to play with Junior, but first he will be presented this Sunday with a party that takes place very early.

Under the command of DT Marcelo Gallardowho also left Millonario at the end of last year, Quintero won a Libertadores Cupa South American Recopa and an Argentine Cup.

(Piqué, another harsh response to Shakira, arrives in this car at the event, video)
(Piqué is not alone: ​​his father responds to Shakira after a song with Bizarrap)

See also  David Ospina and an uncertain future, reveal the team that flirts with him

Quintero thus becomes the largest signing of a depressed Colombian league. Coffee clubs have less and less participation in the final phases of international tournaments.

Supported by a powerful wallet, Junior is usually the protagonist of the transfer market thanks to his large acquisitions. Players of the stature of the Chilean Matías Fernández or the Colombians Teófilo Gutiérrez, Miguel Ángel Borja and Yimmi Chará hThey have passed through their staff in recent years.

By 2023, in addition to Quintero, it will have former Colombian international Carlos Bacca, with a past in football Italy, Spain and Belgium.

Despite the monetary effort, the Junior has not managed to achieve his longed for international title. In 2018 he lost the final of the South American against Athletico Paranaense from Brazil.

Crazy

Quintero came to Barranquilla on a plane and there are already long lines at the stadium Roberto Melendezscenario in which the new player will be introduced.

The same player invited the public to go to the stadium to start living a pleasant time with the fans.

Quintero was present at the hotel concentration of the Barranquilla team.

