A goal from Independent Medellin In the final stretch of the match, he declared equality against Junior and embittered the debut of Juan Fernando Quintero with the team ‘Shark’.

In front of an audience that flocked to the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla (north) to see the star signing of the league, Junior opened the scoring with both Carlos Bacca at minute 60.

The former striker of Seville took advantage of a rejection from the Medellín defense after a shipment of

Quintero, who looked very active in the first game after his return to local soccer.

But it was precisely the exRiver who lost a ball in midfield and opened the door for the goal of Felipe Pardo (82), which meant a valuable point for Medellín, runner-up in the last tournament.

‘They took it from us’

Quintero had some lucid moments. The player showed his conditions, with millimeter steps, which made him remember the best times of him with the Colombia selection and with River Plate.

The midfielder was close to signing with Medellín, Junior’s rival on duty, but in the end the negotiation did not take place.

Presentation of Juan Fernando Quintero as a new Junior de Barranquilla player.

The ‘Powerful’ fans have questioned the leaders because they couldn’t have Quintero in their ranks.

The announcement of the mayor of Medellín caused curiosity, Daniel Quintero, who referred to the non-arrival of the footballer in the capital of Antioquia.

The president assured: “I even wanted Quintero to be brought to Nacional, to Quinterito. He said that he wanted Medellín, we tried to bring him to Medellín and then the Chars took him away from us.”

