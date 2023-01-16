The party that Barranquilla lives for the arrival of midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero to the Juniors had a new chapter this Sunday, when the player was presented to the fans at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

Quintero initially signed for one year, although the directors’ idea is for him to stay at the club for a long time.

“Saying what we are going to win is a question mark, but with the daily work, the mentality, the youth and the hierarchy, we are going to try to give everything. If one leaves the glass empty, one remains in peace. This process is beautiful because it “We’re going to start. We’re going to aim for everything, that whatever we’re going to play we win and get titles. From me, always expect that respect. We’re going to try to take the teacher’s messages to the field,” Quintero told the press.

The reason that delays the debut of Juan Fernando Quintero

However, the debut in the League with Junior is going to take longer than expected. And it has nothing to do with the physical issue, a concern that some expressed to Quintero at the presentation ceremony.

“That’s a myth. A match is resolved in two seconds, it’s not 90 minutes scoring goals. In my case I always prepare well, the physical thing is a myth. I’m happy, where I want to be. It’s not just me, we are many, and at some point in the game and I’m going to decide, someone else can do it too. My physical condition, we know from the experience of the doctor (Javier Fernández), he handled it as it was. I come from Argentina well, you know the coach I had, I have nothing more to say”, declared the player.

Quintero has a pending sanction to comply with, which he brings from Argentine soccer. On October 16, the then River Plate player had an incident with the referee Fernando Echenique, in the replacement time of the game that his team lost 1-2 with Rosario Central.

The Colombian was upset by an alleged slap from the judge in his face and ended up pushing him. Echenique immediately showed him the red card and Quintero stayed for a long time protesting.

Juan Fernando Quintero, sent off for pushing the referee in the match that River Plate lost 1-2 against Rosario Central, was suspended for 3 dates.

Did he get it cheap?

Watch the video @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/szFZO4j89r — Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) October 21, 2022

The sanction for Quintero was less than what some expected. He was sanctioned with three games of suspension, of which he has only paid one: it was on October 23, against Racing. Since then, River has not played any official match.

The suspension dates must be paid the same in the event that the player changes country, for which Quintero is owing two games, which takes him out of the first two dates of the 2023-I League.

MUST PAY THE DATES

Juan Fernando Quintero was received in Barranquilla, but the ‘paisa’ player will have to pay the sanction dates that he owes to be able to play, due to the attack on referee Fernando Echenique. Jaider Velez del Junior who will act in the Sub-20 “does not enable it” pic.twitter.com/RaebTT2sVq – joseborda (@joseborda1) January 16, 2023

On the first day, Junior will visit Águilas Doradas in Rionegro, and on the second, he will receive Medellín in Barranquilla. Those would be the games that Quintero loses from the start.

Thus, Quintero’s debut would take place on the third date, February 5, when Junior visits Atlético Bucaramanga, at the Alfonso López stadium.

