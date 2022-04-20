Thursday, April 21, 2022
Juan Fernando Quintero: the injury that takes him away from the courts with River

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero

Photo:

Alexander Pagni. AFP

The Colombian ’10’ will not be in the game against Talleres de Córdoba.

Juan Fernando Quintero was key in River Plate’s game against Banfield last week, which brought the ‘millionaire’ team closer to sealing their way to the next round of the Argentine Super League Cup. A pass from number ’10’ to Matías Suárez allowed the River Plate club to add three and become an escort for Racing de Avellaneda. However, due to muscle discomfort, the Colombian was called off to face Talleres de Córdoba this Wednesday.

Quintero’s injury

Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero, midfielder for River Plate.

The man from Antioquia, who since his return to River Plate has had to watch games mostly from the bench, now has another problem: a muscle injury. Whenever he enters the field, Juan Fernando Quintero shows that his magic is intact, but his physical condition has generated doubts to Marcelo Gallardo, coach of the club.

That physical discomfort played tricks on Juan Fernando Quintero again in the last training session, in which he felt a ‘prick’. In the first instance, he entered the call for the trip to Córdoba, but the injury took him off that list.

(Also: Luis Díaz: this is how Jürgen Klopp described his great goal in Liverpool vs. Manchester).

The official River Plate account reported on Twitter about the seriousness of the injury: ‘Due to muscle discomfort in his left hamstring, Juan Fernando Quintero is not part of the squad for Wednesday’s game against Talleres’. The muscle ailment does not seem to be so serious. We will have to wait.

FOOTBALL

Tags:
