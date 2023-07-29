Juan Fernando Quintero reappeared before the media and stirred the bonfire of Junior de Barranquilla, whose crisis of results has coach Hernán Darío Gómez on the tightrope.

‘Bolillo’ was targeted after the 4-3 defeat against Cúcuta Deportivo in the Colombia Cup. It was the team’s third loss of the semester, after falling against Águilas Doradas and Medellín in the League.

To complete, a crossover of statements between Gómez and the former Junior goalkeeper Sebastián Viera again heated up the atmosphere against the coach.

During the ESPN Fshow program, Martín Arzuaga referred to statements by Édgar ‘Panzer’ Carvajal, ‘Bolillo’s’ technical assistant, referring to the club’s former players, who openly criticized the club, calling them enemies.

Gomez’s assistant said: “When you are in soccer and you lose, your enemies appear or what happened to these guys. It surprises me that in football they throw darts”.

Quintero replied: “I am not surprised by anything about him, so the truth is that since he does not influence my life, I do not have to pay attention to him. Now they are enemies of the club and Viera gave them seven titles and Narváez the same. Ignorance is daring, that’s what happens, I have nothing to say, nothing against it”.

Juanfer kept talking about the ‘Panzer’. “Speaking of soccer, I don’t even know what he did, as a person I didn’t treat him much either, I have my impressions as an assistant, I’m in Medellín for a reason. I’m not interested in talking about him. He was a ball boy and I watched him play, once he entered a final, he kicked and was sent off. You have to respect when I don’t know what merit he has done in Colombian football, for daring ”, added.

Juan Fernando Quintero also criticized ‘Bolillo’

The player again referred to the causes of his departure from Junior. “When I make the decision, Professor Bolillo comes out to say that the only truth was his. I did not feel well treated, I did not feel respected, ”he insisted.

He also criticized Junior’s game idea. “I haven’t seen Junior play, I was sad. Did I fit in? No, I said so. I don’t fit in because of the way it is played. I am realistic, not a hypocrite,” he said.

Juan Fernando Quintero talks about his departure from #Junior! “I haven’t seen Junior play, I was sad. Did I fit in? No, I said so. I don’t fit in because of the way he plays. I’m a realist, not a hypocrite.” think with him #ESPNFShowColombia pic.twitter.com/0akb7lgbIJ — ESPN Soccer Colombia (@ESPNFutbolCol) July 28, 2023

