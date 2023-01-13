the novel of Juan Fernando Quintero It came to an end this Friday, when Junior confirmed that the player had reached an agreement to play in 2023.

Despite the fact that the player excited the Junior fans and even posted photos of other idols of the Colombian National Team wearing the club’s shirt on their social networks, he will finally reach the Barranquilla team.

Juanfer Quintero’s message for the fans

“Friends!! What is junior’s issue? I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time!! I wish them the best and many successes in what comes !!”, wrote the player on Twitter

What seemed to become the biggest signing in Colombian soccer in recent years and what seemed to be the biggest contract in the entire history of the Colombian League became a great disappointment for Junior fans, in principle.

The message was the end of a novel, or at least of the Colombian chapter, that had begun to take shape last Friday, when Quintero appeared in Barranquilla to negotiate with Alejandro Char, former mayor of the city and director of Junior, and with the manager club sportsman, Héctor Fabio Báez. After a meal in a restaurant in the capital of the Atlantic, each one left there without having anything concrete.

“Everyone already knows my news. I hope to have news next week, ”Quintero wrote on Sunday, already from Medellín, his hometown.

I am very, very sad because despite the fact that I did everything in my power, this time I did not succeed. @juanferquinte10 he knows. 😔 Decisions are not made by me alone. Now more than ever we need the full support of our fans. 🙏🏻 – Alejandro Char (@AlejandroChar) January 12, 2023

Those hours were of movements. Press versions spoke of a million-dollar offer from Flamengo, the 2022 Copa Libertadores champion, which would have offered him 2.3 million dollars a year. That, monthly and converted to Colombian pesos, resulted in a salary of 1,000 million pesos every 30 days, money that had never been paid before in the country. Junior was willing to match that offer.

However, there were drawbacks. There was talk that the player wanted a kind of bonus, which in white money meant that he hoped they would buy him the sports rights, thinking of a long-term job in Barranquilla, which would also help him adapt to the home environment. of the Colombian National Team, thinking about the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup.

The negotiations fell into a deadlock and meanwhile, on Wednesday, Quintero was very active on social networks, first, by posting a photo of Carlos “Pibe” Valderrama with the Junior de Barranquilla 10 shirt and calling him “El papá”. Later, he mounted another image, this time of Giovanni Hernández, and called him “El tío”.

Those two messages generated a revolution among the Junior fans, who asked Quintero for speed to make a decision and reach Barranquilla. The fans insisted so much that Quintero had to come out, less than half an hour after posting Giovanni’s photo, to ask for patience while he plucks the leaves of the daisy.

In the midst of this panorama, new suitors appeared for Quintero. He talked about the Porto Alegre International and the Columbus Crew, from the United States. The journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid announced on his networks that Inter would be the closest option for the player, who is close to turning 30 (he will do so on January 18).

However, on Friday everything changed. A message on your social media Carlos Bacca warned that the negotiation was reactivated and minutes later Junior made the call officialQuintero’s legacy.

