Juan Fernando Quintero sets off alarms in the National Team: he was injured

Juan Fernando Quintero
Vanexa Romero / TIME
The player was replaced by Yáser Asprilla.
January 16, 2022, 07:38 PM
Some of lime and others of sand for the player Juan Fernando Quintero, in the friendly compromise between Colombia Y Honduras, in United States.
Quintero was a figure of compromise, not only because he had scored the goal that put the squad led by Reinaldo Rueda ahead, but because all the balls passed through his feet.
There is no medical part
But he was replaced at minute 44 by Rueda, because minutes he was seen on the grass of the stadium.
Everything indicates that Yáser Asprilla’s admission was as a precaution, to protect from something more difficult to manage in Quintero’s state of health.
In the first instance it is seen that the blow is in the left knee. The team’s medical team performed movements to determine the stability of the joint.
The player, who on Friday confirmed that he will return to River Plate, after passing through Chinese football, is key for Colombia, with a view to qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
