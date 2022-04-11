River Plate had to work hard, but got a win as tight as it was valuable over Argentinos Juniors 4-2, with a goal from Colombian Juan Fernando Quinteroin one of the games played on Sunday for the ninth round of the League Cup.

In the Monumental stadium, and under heavy rain, River seemed to have everything under control very early, since before ten minutes they were already two goals up, after Matías Suárez (5) took advantage of a large defensive error on the visit, and Enzo Fernández (9) hit a bomb from 25 meters to the right corner.

But the ‘Bicho’, far from giving up, went in search of the reaction and discussed terrain and possession with the ‘Millionaire’, and tied it at the beginning of the second half, with goals from Paraguayan Gabriel Ávalos (38) , after a header at close range, and Lucas Villalba (49). Even the visit had a huge chance to go ahead in the result, when Ávalos was left with the ball served in the small area, but goalkeeper Franco Armani threw himself to deflect the Guarani’s shot with his face.

Quintero appeared

The match changed hands again with a penalty for River by hand within the area of ​​​​the defender Miguel Torrén, who for that action received a red card, and that the Colombian ‘Juanfer’ Quintero sent to the net with a corner shot, far from the reach of goalkeeper Lanzillota.

Shortly after the end, Marcelo Herrera (88) established definitive figures for a River that won five of its last six games in all competitionsand only yielded the superclásico against Boca, while also aiming with everything for the Copa Libertadores, waiting for the duel that will be played on Wednesday against Fortaleza, from Brazil.

The victory was also a balm for River, which last Wednesday, in the victory over Alianza Lima (1-0), had seen the loss of Paraguayan Robert Rojas, one of its regular starters in defense, who suffered a fractured tibia and fibula due to a violent foul by Aldair Rodríguez, and on Saturday he had a coronary spasm after undergoing surgery.

AFP

more sports news