After a discreet passage through Chinese football, the Colombian player Juan Fernando Quintero began his return trip to Argentina, where he will seek to join the preseason that River plate will be held in San Martín de los Andes.

Shenzhen, the team where the Colombian played, was out of the fight in the Chinese Super League, so the squad was licensed. Then, the steering wheel took a flight to Argentina via Colombia, while the clubs continue with the negotiations, according to those close to the leadership of the Núñez club.

Last details

Photo: Instagram: @juanferquinterop

It remains to know if the player will get a loan with an option to buy or if his contract with the Chinese team ends and he has the freedom of action, to transfer the federative rights to River with a new contract.

Shenzhen FC is going through financial difficulties due to the exit of the multinational company Kaisa Group, which controlled the economy of the Chinese team and for that reason it remains to be known which investors will take over the team to negotiate the way of Quintero’s exit.

The footballer has already agreed with River and with DT Marcelo Gallardo himself on his return with the idea of ​​having continuity and being able to earn a place in the Colombian national team for the preparatory year for the Qatar World Cup.

The hitch had left River in the middle of the return to training after the 2020 quarantine that caused the pandemic, and he was only able to play again in 2021, where he added 21 games in China and another 5 for the Colombian team.

In addition to Quintero, the midfielder Tomás Pochettino, who arrives on loan from Austin FC of the MLS, and the arrivals of Emanuel Mammana and Leandro González Pires are about to take place yesterday.

