Juan Fernando Quintero returned: great goal and tremendous assistance with Racing in Argentina

Juan Fernando Quintero scored his first goal with the Racing Club shirt this Saturday. The Colombian had a wonderful match against Tigre, in the Argentine Professional League Cup.

Quintero’s first goal in Racing

Photo: ARGENTINE RACING CLUB. KRONOS AGENCY.

The ‘8’ of the Academy scored a great goal at minute 6 of play, demonstrating his quality and technique, and defining with his right foot, something unusual in the coffee grower, since he is left-handed.

Besides, Quintero did magic again and put the ball on him like Baltasar Rodríguez with his hand: Juanfer’s assistance meant the partial 0-2, at minute 12 of the game.

The game, with 30 minutes to go, goes 2-1 in favor of Racing.

