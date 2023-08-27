Sunday, August 27, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero returned: great goal and tremendous assistance with Racing in Argentina

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in Sports


Juan Fernando Quintero

‘Juanfer’ Quintero.

‘Juanfer’ Quintero.

The talented midfielder leaves behind the chaos that he experienced in the Junior and recovers the magic.

Juan Fernando Quintero scored his first goal with the Racing Club shirt this Saturday. The Colombian had a wonderful match against Tigre, in the Argentine Professional League Cup.

Quintero’s first goal in Racing

Juan Fernando Quintero - Bolillo Gomez
Photo:

ARGENTINE RACING CLUB. KRONOS AGENCY.

The ‘8’ of the Academy scored a great goal at minute 6 of play, demonstrating his quality and technique, and defining with his right foot, something unusual in the coffee grower, since he is left-handed.

Besides, Quintero did magic again and put the ball on him like Baltasar Rodríguez with his hand: Juanfer’s assistance meant the partial 0-2, at minute 12 of the game.

The game, with 30 minutes to go, goes 2-1 in favor of Racing.

FOOTBALL

Recommended

