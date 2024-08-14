With goals from Adrian Martinez and the Colombian Juan Fernando QuinteroArgentine Racing defeated Chilean Huachipato 0-2 at the Sausalito stadium in Viña del Mar on Tuesday and took a firm step towards the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana, whose series will be decided next week in Avellaneda.

The Academy took the lead in the 32nd minute with a subtle touch at the entrance to the area by Adrián Martínez, who received a pass from Johan Carbonero from the left when the home team was struggling to get deeper.

Then in the second half, Juan Fernando Quintero scored from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after a foul by goalkeeper Fabián Cerda on striker ‘Maravilla’ Martínez was called in the area. Juanfer scored with his left foot to the side and beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Huachipato had started the match with total pressure on the visitors, but Racing took more initiative and prominence.

Racing’s Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates a goal on Tuesday, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana between Huachipato FC and Racing at the Sausalito stadium in Viña del Mar (Chile). EFE/ Manuel Lema Photo:EFE Share

In the opening minutes, the Steelers tried their luck with midfielders Gonzalo Montes and Leandro Díaz, but their shots went wide and the clearest chance was a header by Uruguayan striker Thiago Vecino that went over the goal.

Racing had a chance with Gabriel Rojas in the air, but goalkeeper Fabián Cerda was alert to his shot, and then Martínez hit the crossbar in what was his first warning before the first goal. The black and blue team tried all avenues with their star attacker Vecino, but the defense of the Avellaneda team remained firm to avoid the danger, including Chilean goalkeeper Gabriel Arias.

After the goal, the team led by the Spaniard Igor Oca looked for the goal through Sebastián Sáez, although his shot lacked direction and effectiveness in the rest of the attempts and they went to the break a goal down. The Paraguayan Cris Martínez entered the area to try to level the score for Huachipato, at the start of the second half, but his left-footed shot went high. Although he was very active, he was unable to score.

Maximiliano Gutiérrez, who came on in the second half for Uruguayan Vecino, had the clearest chances but the steelworkers had the goal sealed. Midfielders Agustín Almendra and Luis Rodríguez created chances for Racing, who did not give up trying to get a bigger win and thus face the return match at home with more peace of mind, next Tuesday, and achieved it with the penalty.

The defense of Oca’s team had difficulties in defense and could have received one more goal in their goal with an own goal by Benjamín Gazzolo, around minute 68 of the match.

The winner of the tie will advance to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of the series between Athletico Paranaense and Belgrano de Córdoba in the round of 8.

