Juan Fernando Quintero, on alert: heart problem puts the move to Racing on hold

The arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero he Racing de Avellaneda was heralded as one of the great ‘bombs’ in the transfer market in Argentine soccer.

Quintero decided on Racing’s offer after his weak semester in Juniorwhere a long injury took him out of competition and ended with a bitter march and differences with the coaching staff.

Quintero arrived in Argentina to close the relationship, but problems arose at the last minute, just before the signing of the contract.

Medical problems with Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero, in training with the National Team in South Korea. Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Before Racing’s match against Atlético Nacional for the Copa Libertadores this Thursday, the difficulty that Quintero presented in the medical evaluations was known.

Although there is no official version, the Argentine press has revealed that Quintero had been found a cardiac arrhythmia. The Olé newspaper says that it is a mild arrhythmia.



Apparently in the club they are determining the causes of this result and that is why they will do one more study to draw conclusions. It is said that Quintero will be tested with Holter, a specific device to analyze the heart rhythm.

Photo: Juanjo Martin. efe

This situation would not be, in principle, a cause for the signing of Quintero to be dropped by the Avellaneda team, but for now everything is on hold.

In 2020, when Quintero returned to River Plate, generated alarm for a similar episode. That time the player suffered an arrhythmia that caused alarm in the medical staff, who preferred to submit the footballer to complementary studies, also with Holter.

SPORTS

More sports news