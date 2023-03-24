Juan Fernando Quintero is a man of the Colombian National Team. One of the pillars for Néstor Lorenzo in the design of his team for the next tie. But Quintero, a current player and enormously talented to contribute to the team, is in controversy due to his decision to travel to the national team squad despite having a blow that initially takes him out of the first friendly, this Friday against Korea.

(You may be interested: Juan Fernando Quintero would be out of Colombia for a friendly against Korea)

This novel began last weekend when the alarms went off in Junior, a beaten, injured, that he needed Juanfer to face Santa Fe at the Metropolitano stadium.

Juan, finally, was not on the payroll for that game. It was known that he had a physical problem and it was speculated that perhaps he was not traveling to Asian territory.

Junior, at the premiere of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as DT, and in the midst of the crisis of results that he has, tied with the cardinal team, without Quintero.

Regarding the situation of the midfielder and his absence over the weekend against Santa Fe, the Junior manager, Hernán Darío Gómez, explained:

“He wanted to stay, he even stayed because they had told him to travel before and he didn’t because he was hoping to recover, he wanted to be with us at the debut, I see him very happy in Barranquilla, he wants to be here for a long time, he He has grown fond of the arena, so I spoke to Juanfer and told him that I was going to try out the team without him, I am going to work with the boys and give him more time, keep recovering, travel and recover over there, play because it is the Colombian Selection”, explained the DT on ESPN.

The player landed in Seoul and joined the concentration of the team led by Lorenzo. The surprise occurred this Thursday when it was learned very early that Juanfer could not train with the rest of the group in the last practice, according to a report from Seoul by the Caracol radio journalist Camilo Pinto.

At the press conference, Lorenzo was asked about Quintero’s situation. and the DT confirmed that Juan arrived with a blow. Not injured, he specified, but bruised and in pain.

“Juanfer received a blow to the calf, to the tibia, which caused him pain, the junior medical team and the team spoke, a study was carried out. It came out that he had no injury, that’s why he traveled, but he still has pain , we will see how it evolves, the medical staff evaluates it. It is evolving, trying to mitigate the pain. Everything is the origin of a blow, there is no diagnosis of injury,” said Lorenzo.

(Read also: Colombia Selection: the ‘controlled renovation’ of Néstor Lorenzo)

Why did you travel?

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates a goal with Colombia.

The situation generated immediate national controversy, for several aspects. One, due to Quintero’s decision to travel despite the coup.

Two, for limiting the eventual call-up of another player who was fit for the two friendly matches and not just for one or a half.

Three, due to the decision of the Colombian coaching staff to summon and keep a beaten player who will not be able to take advantage of this tour, if at all in the second game, which is not a certainty given the pain the player is in.

(Also read: Beach soccer team: Santiago Alzate, the DT who built the World Cup spot)

Four, due to the discomfort in Barranquilla, where they reproach Juanfer for leaving when the team needed him, when there is a new coach. And with an additional ingredient, the heavy round trip to Asia.

The kid exploded

Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado. Photo: Jairo Cassiani. Kronos

In the midst of this controversy, Carlos el ‘Pibe’ Valderrama came out to speakthe symbol of Colombian soccer, who threw a hard dart at Quintero for his decision.

In dialogue with Win Sports’ Primer Toque program, Valderrama said that he did not understand Quintero’s decision if he really cannot play.

“First is the country, the National Team. But if I’m fine. If I’m going to play against Santa Fe and they don’t put me in due to injury, I can’t travel with the National Team,” the Kid began.

“That bald man is stupid. We are starting a new process and then he is injured so he can’t play. I don’t understand that,” said the Kid.

☀☕ “First is the national team, but I’m fine (…) This guy is stupid, because we’re starting a new process and then I’m going to go injured so I can’t play” Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama, former Colombian soccer player talks about the injury by Juan Fernando Quintero.#FirstTouch pic.twitter.com/CkkyRGgXyo — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) March 23, 2023

Network criticism

On social networks there is a lot of criticism not only towards the player but also towards the coaching staff of the National Team.

In the @COLOMBIAFUTBO Nothing changes, they return to take an injured person, Juan Fernando Quintero, to a game, the story of James Rodríguez was repeated, when they made him travel injured from Madrid to Asunción, this has already gone from disorganization to absolute disrepair. HORRIFYING. — Luis Alfredo Céspedes (@cespedescomenta) March 23, 2023

They knew that Juan Fernando Quintero was injured and still allowed him to travel.

Player’s fault? Full responsibility of the staff 🇨🇴 for receiving it? Soon they will be playoffs and they are already starting with these events that are unacceptable. — Yazmín Hernández (@Yazhernandez21) March 23, 2023

Juan Fernando Quintero was ruled out, due to injury, to play against Korea tomorrow. He should not have gone to the concentration, because the exams are going to be done until now and not when he arrived at the call. He should have stayed in Junior. No more injured in calls – Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) March 23, 2023

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news