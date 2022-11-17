Juan Fernando Quintero, magic intact: great goal in training for the Colombian National Team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Quintero, with the Selection.
Quintero, with the Selection.
The national team is getting ready for the friendly against Paraguay.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 17, 2022, 07:37 A.M.
The Colombian National Team He continues with his preparation, taking advantage of his meeting days, facing the next tie, and with a blank against Paraguay this Saturday.
During practice on Wednesday, attention was drawn to the great goal scored by midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, one of the novelties of the call for Nestor Lawrence.
Juanfer, a River Plate player, returns to the national team with expectations of staying and being key in the next tie.
He proved it with a spectacular free-kick goal during training. Ball up and at an angle. “Great goal”, gave Juanfer.
SPORTS
More sports news
November 17, 2022, 07:37 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #magic #intact #great #goal #training #Colombian #National #Team
Leave a Reply