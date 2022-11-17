Juan Fernando Quintero, magic intact: great goal in training for the Colombian National Team

The Colombian National Team He continues with his preparation, taking advantage of his meeting days, facing the next tie, and with a blank against Paraguay this Saturday.

During practice on Wednesday, attention was drawn to the great goal scored by midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, one of the novelties of the call for Nestor Lawrence.



Juanfer, a River Plate player, returns to the national team with expectations of staying and being key in the next tie.

He proved it with a spectacular free-kick goal during training. Ball up and at an angle. “Great goal”, gave Juanfer.

