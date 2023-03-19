Juan Fernando Quintero is out due to injury in Junior: alarm in the National Team?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Fernando Quintero leaves the field after Junior’s defeat against Envigado.
Jairo Cassiani. Kronos
The midfielder has physical problems and does not play against Santa Fe.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero de Junior was not available for this Saturday’s game against Santa Fe due to physical difficulties.
Quintero, who is a figure of the Barranquilla team, could not act in the game on date 9 of the League.
Quintero, in doubt
On Caracol Radio they confirmed with the Junior medical department that the player was ruled out for the game in Barranquilla due to an injury.
As reported, the coastal club will notify the Colombian Football Federation of the medical report, which is why its participation with the National Team in the tour of Asia, to face Korea and Japan.
Quintero was one of those summoned by the coach Nestor Lawrence to face these two friendly matches.
The Selection already suffered the loss of johan carbonerowho was injured and dropped from the call, and Jeffersn Lerma. Yilmar Velásquez was summoned.
SPORTS
