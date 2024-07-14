Today is the day! This Sunday, the Colombian National Team will face Argentina in the Copa America semi-final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, United States. Before the match, Juan Fernando Quintero participated in a press conference and moved the journalists who attended.

The Colombian midfielder, who plays for Racing in Argentina, spoke about the country’s excitement about this final and what it means to him to reach this stage.

“I think I am a reflection of what Colombia is. “I suffered as a child from the disappearance of my father, but I had a mother who was always strong, my grandparents, my uncles. I think I am the reflection of what they did in me as a human being,” he said.

The illusion of the Copa America

Saturday night in Miami was a party for the Colombians, who held a flag-waving demonstration near the Colombian national team’s hotel, which was applauded by the players themselves.

This is one of the examples of the excitement that the National Team represents for the country. By the way, Juan Fernando Quintero described what he is feeling as a Colombian.

“I am just another Colombian who is living this special moment. I think there have been many sacrifices since I was a child. I am not oblivious to what is happening in the reality of Colombia. I think we all have a flood of hope through sport, it changed my life. That is the message we must give to young people: football changes lives, art, there is hope. The most important thing is to give that example to everyone and for them to understand the value of the family because they are the ones who are always there unconditionally,” he said.

Flag waving by Colombian national team fans in Miami before the Copa América final.

Quintero’s analysis of the match

It won’t be an easy match. Colombia will face Lionel Messi’s Argentina, which comes in as the current champion of this tournament and the World Cup.

“The truth is that we are very motivated, very grateful also for all the support we have received (from Colombian fans) for what we do on the field. We are very happy, obviously with a lot of hope of being able to make history,” he said.

And he added: “We know how difficult it is, we know the opponent we have in front of us. But in some other way we have to motivate ourselves, to know that it is a different game, a game that erases everything we have done and that we have the opportunity. We have to value it, enjoy it a lot and obviously compete at the highest level against a world champion.”

Colombia's starting lineup against Uruguay,

Quintero spoke about the brawl against Uruguay

Quintero also lamented the brawl that took place after the semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia, when several players from the ‘celeste’ jumped into the stands, according to his account to defend their families in the face of the passivity of the security forces, and got into a fight with some Colombian fans.

“The truth is that what happened is sad, obviously the families are not to blame,” said.

“We don’t want these kinds of things to happen in football stadiums. I understand that there are many emotions and many things and the truth is that from one’s position one tries to be very respectful of what is happening. Nobody wants violence: football cannot be tainted by this kind of thing. These aggressive people are the ones who don’t enjoy football, I don’t think they can be in a stadium,” he added.

