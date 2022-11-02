Juan Fernando Quintero: is he finally leaving or staying at River Plate? News

River Plate I would have to decide a lot of things within the template. With just a few months to go Marcelo Gallardo leaves the club, they are already beginning to talk about the consequences that the strategist’s departure can leave, one of them, the future of the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero.

Quintero has two months left on his contract. On December 31, JuanFer could end up free and go to the team he wants. There are offers from Brazilian clubs and also from Major League Soccer, where he would be a teammate of two more Colombians such as Jhon Jáder Durán and Carlos Terán in the Chicago Fire.



Quintero ended up being an important player in Marcelo Gallardo’s scheme, supporting with goals and assists, which is the Colombian’s greatest virtue. If he was a substitute, he ended the season as a starter.

Quintero would stay in River

Juan Fernando Quinterotraining with River Plate. Photo: Twitter: @riverplate

According to ESPN, Quintero is studying offers from clubs in Brazil and in the MLS, but absolutely nothing has been finalized, so his decision would be to stay.

“Quintero had told his representative last week: ‘find me options, the economy of this country is not what I claim,'” revealed Nicolas Distasio, a journalist for this television network.

But Distasio himself maintained that it has been possible to reach a confirmation in the agreement between Juan Fernando Quintero and River Plate for at least one more year, “I can confirm that there was a talk, where they reversed that decision and convinced Juanfer Quintero to continue one more year. Quintero will renew his contract with River”, he pointed out on ESPN.

Thus, the offers from Brazil and the MLS will wait, since everything indicates that he will continue in the River Plate ranks with or without Marcelo Gallardo.

In an interview with ESPN, he explained: “Today I don’t know if I’m going to continue at River. But as I said, my priority is River, we’ll see what’s going to happen. We haven’t talked about it much, I already said what I felt and the managers too River is my place in football.”

