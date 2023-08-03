The talented Colombian midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero is already in Argentina to join the ranks of Racing, Directed by Fernando Gago.

Quintero, champion of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana with River Plate, arrived this Wednesday, August 2, in the South American country after confirming his link to the ‘Academy’.

“I am very happy. I had the opportunity to speak with the coach and he convinced me of the project and the truth is that I am very motivated for what is to come,” Quintero told journalists who were waiting for him at the Ezeiza international airport.

However, Quintero has been questioned in some media that criticize him because he did not choose River Plate, but Racing to return to Argentine soccer. “To River, wish him the best, but that is already another stage in my life,” replied the Antioquia midfielder.

He added: “It was very difficult to make the decision because we all know what I went through. The truth is that it was a very nice stage, but now I’m enjoying another one.”

It should be remembered that Quintero was released from Junior de Barranquilla and signed with the Albiceleste team until December 2025. He pointed out that he can join Racing “as quickly as possible”.

When thanking Fernando Gago, Quintero, 30, highlighted: “He presented his project to me, how he was going to face his project and he motivated me.”

