Junior from Barranquilla The most important match of the year will be played this Wednesday, when they face Deportes Tolima in search of a place in the final of the League, in which Independiente Medellín is already installed.

Junior only needs to win, since Tolima is two points ahead in the group A table of home runs.

From a distance, one of the players who forces the junior to qualify is Juan Fernando Quinterothe Crash of Racing who played without success in the coastal team, from which he left without achieving the objectives or meeting the expectations he generated upon arriving.

Photo: Taken from the ESPN video

In any case, Quintero, who is in Colombia launching his clothing brand, hopes that the Barranquilla team will qualify to see the final against Medellín, the other team he played for.

“Hopefully Junior will qualify, it would be a good game to enjoy…” Juanfer said in statements to Win Sports.

“It’s going to be difficult with Tolima, I’m going to give strength to the junior because of everything I’ve experienced and the people I’m close to, everyone knows that my heart belongs to Medellín, I’m going to enjoy it, but may the best win,” added the steering wheel.

Regarding his absence from the Colombia team, he explained: “I had an adductor discomfort in the last game, I had to rest and the decision was made not to go. But I am happy with this team and the reality on the table. I am prepared for what that is coming.”

➕”I hope the Junior classifies and it would be a good game to enjoy. I’m going to force Junior for what I experienced, but hey, everyone knows that my heart belongs to Medellín” Juan Fernando Quintero, Racing midfielder. pic.twitter.com/pVkNI3VV0q — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) December 6, 2023

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

More sports news