In the world of soccer, there are figures that transcend the fields and venture into less conventional paths. Juan Fernando Quintero, renowned Colombian soccer player, is an example of how you can balance a successful career in the Colombian National Team with a prosperous business role.

Due to this, Juan Fernando Quintero has explored different areas to invest the income generated by his soccer career.

The soccer player has ventured into various sectors, from urban music singer to establishing his own restaurant, becoming a successful entrepreneur in the gastronomic industry.

Quintero, 30, took his first steps as a professional in the Envigado FC in 2009showcasing his skills and capturing the gaze of teams internationally.

After a short experience in Pescara in Italy, in 2013 he joined FC Porto of Portugal. There, his outstanding performance contributed significantly to the team’s achievement of several titles.

After his time at Porto, Quintero expanded his career worldwide by being part of various squads such as Stade Rennais, River Plate and Shenzhen FC. In each of these clubs, he played an outstanding role.



In addition to his participation in club teams, Quintero tHe has also been a key representative of the Colombian National Team on multiple occasions.

Juan Fernando Quintero: his facet as an entrepreneur in the gastronomic world

The former member of the Colombian National Team, who is currently temporarily off the pitch, has turned his attention to exploring new and varied personal projects. On this occasion, has taken an important leap into the business world by opening his own restaurant.

The athlete has presented his most recent company called ‘Runic’, a restaurant located in Medellin. With this step, he has officially ventured into the business and culinary sector.

According to information from Forbes Colombia, The investment for this establishment exceeds three billion pesos.

The restaurant is located in the Poblado de Medellín. However, Quintero has expressed his desire to expand this idea to multiple locations both at home and abroad.

Within its menu, a diversity of culinary options is covered, from exquisite risottos to outstanding quality pastas, meats and rice dishes.

The place has warm lighting and luxurious decoration. and prices vary from $30,000 pesos and can exceed $600,000 pesos.

The decision to undertake this business project was made by Quintero in collaboration with the Upegui Business Group. This group has already participated in other ventures related to entertainment in the city of Medellín.

MARIA CAMILA SALAS V

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

