Juan Fernando Quintero has already made a decision about his future: end of the novel

Juan Fernando Quintero’s novel came to an end this Thursday, at least, in what has to do with the Colombian chapter. The player, free after ending his relationship with River Plate, was negotiating with Junior from Barranquilla.

Despite the fact that the player excited the Junior fans and even posted photos of other idols of the Colombian National Team wearing the club’s shirt on their social networks, he will not finally arrive in Barranquilla.

“Friends !! What is the matter of junior I wanted to tell you that it could not be done … and thank all the people of this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time !! I wish them the best and many successes in what comes !!”, wrote the player on Twitter

