Juan Fernando Quintero has already made a decision about his future: end of the novel

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Fernando Quintero.
Juan Fernando Quintero.
The Colombian player, who left River Plate in December, addressed the issue on Twitter.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 12, 2023, 06:15 PM
Juan Fernando Quintero’s novel came to an end this Thursday, at least, in what has to do with the Colombian chapter. The player, free after ending his relationship with River Plate, was negotiating with Junior from Barranquilla.
Despite the fact that the player excited the Junior fans and even posted photos of other idols of the Colombian National Team wearing the club’s shirt on their social networks, he will not finally arrive in Barranquilla.
“Friends !! What is the matter of junior I wanted to tell you that it could not be done … and thank all the people of this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time !! I wish them the best and many successes in what comes !!”, wrote the player on Twitter
Friends !! What is junior’s issue? I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time!! Wish you the best and many successes in what comes!! ❤️⚽️ JF
– Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 12, 2023
News in development.
SPORTS
More sports news
January 12, 2023, 06:15 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #decision #future
Leave a Reply