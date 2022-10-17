Monday, October 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Fernando Quintero goes crazy: push the referee and expelled

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 17, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Juan Fernando Quintero

Quintero pushes the referee.

Quintero pushes the referee.

The Colombian saw the red this Sunday at the Monumental.

Juan Fernando Quintero had an unusual explosion this Sunday in the game of River Plate against Rosario Central, in the Argentine league.

Red for Juanfer

The Colombian was involved in an argument with the central judge of the match, whom he first tried to hold by one arm, and then he shoved him in the chest; in the midst of his anger and his argument, he received the red card, already towards the end of the game.

Quintero was out of his mind, arguing and waving, he even did not allow himself to be touched by the rival players. His companions, meanwhile, tried to calm him down.

River, in the farewell before his people of Marcelo Gallardo After eight years as a millionaire coach, he had the chance to be just one point behind Boca, but he was surprised by Rosario Central who defeated him 2-1 in a Monumental

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #crazy #push #referee #expelled

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Interruption in train traffic between Helsinki and Kerava

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.