Juan Fernando Quintero goes crazy: push the referee and expelled

Quintero pushes the referee.
The Colombian saw the red this Sunday at the Monumental.
October 16, 2022, 09:10 PM
Juan Fernando Quintero had an unusual explosion this Sunday in the game of River Plate against Rosario Central, in the Argentine league.
The Colombian was involved in an argument with the central judge of the match, whom he first tried to hold by one arm, and then he shoved him in the chest; in the midst of his anger and his argument, he received the red card, already towards the end of the game.
Quintero was out of his mind, arguing and waving, he even did not allow himself to be touched by the rival players. His companions, meanwhile, tried to calm him down.
River, in the farewell before his people of Marcelo Gallardo After eight years as a millionaire coach, he had the chance to be just one point behind Boca, but he was surprised by Rosario Central who defeated him 2-1 in a Monumental
SPORTS
more sports news
