The relationship of Juan Fernando Quintero with River Plate It was love at first sight. Since when the Colombian faced the Argentine club with the Independiente Medellín shirt, in the 2017 Copa Libertadores, there was the intention to take him to Argentine football.

The transfer took place at the beginning of 2018 and, over time, Quintero remained in the great history of the club, scoring one of River’s most important goals of all time: the one that gave him the advantage in the final of the Libertadores Cup against Boca, in Madrid.

Although Quintero played 12 of River’s 13 games in that Libertadores, he was not a permanent starter. He only appeared from the start five times. In fact, in the final at the Bernabéu he was a substitute. However, after replacing Leonardo Ponzio, he was key in that game by contributing, apart from his amazing goal, the assist for the third goal, scored by Gonzalo ‘Pity’ Martínez.

Now, in an interview granted to the Argentine portal Filo News, Quintero confessed that Marcelo Gallardo He had a premonition that he was going to win the Libertadores.

According to Quintero, Gallardo called him on the phone once the Colombian National Team was eliminated from the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when it fell in the round of 16, eliminated by England in penalty kicks.

“When they eliminated me from the World Cup, Marcelo, the next day and he told me ‘I need you to prepare yourself, because we are going to win the Libertadores’. Did the guy already know that he was going to win it before…? It was that confidence and that union that we all had when it came to connecting with the team, that we knew we were going to be important in the team,” said Quintero.

When the World Cup in Russia was played, the Libertadores had barely passed the group stage, in which River finished first in zone D, with 12 points, ahead of Flamengo, Santa Fe and Emelec.

Then, River eliminated Racing, Independiente and Gremio, before playing a rough final against Boca: The first leg was played one day due to bad weather and the second leg was played in Spain, due to an attack on the Boca delegation in the road to the Monumental stadium.

There, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Quintero scored the most important goal of his career, and in the same interview, he recalled how he did it:

After a stint at China’s Shenzen, Quintero returned to River at the beginning of this year and, apparently, his plans are to continue at the club despite the departure of Gallardo, who will leave the technical direction after eight years.

