Friday, January 13, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero fights with a journalist after failing to settle with Junior

January 13, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero returned to the National Team after almost three years.

The player responded to a comment about his handling of the negotiation.

Juan Fernando Quintero flirted throughout the week in networks with the Junior from Barranquilla and even came to the Atlantic capital to negotiate with the club’s managers.

Quintero even went so far as to tweet photos of two historical players who put on the Junior’s 10 shirt on social networks, the same one that, in theory, he was going to wear if he signed a contract: Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama and Giovanni Hernández.

However, the player could not reach an agreement and this Thursday he announced on his social networks that he will not be a Junior footballer.

While Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and director of the club, regretted that the negotiations did not come to fruition, on social networks there were fans who complained about Quintero’s attitude and memes on the subject also began to appear.

Samuel Vargas’s comment that caused Quintero’s annoyance


samuel vargas A journalist from Win Sports and DSports, regretted the attitude that Quintero had by encouraging Junior’s fans and then not giving in to his economic claims, which prevented an agreement from being reached.

Quintero replied on Twitter, an hour after Vargas’s message. “Next time I ask you what I have to do, okay? I’m surprised by you Samuel, now for selling a little you’re going to throw the most (indicated) !! Respect is beautiful and please, my trills were always with good intentions, Contrary to your comments,” the player wrote.

For now, it is not known what Quintero’s fate will be. According to journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, the former River Plate player had a good chance of reaching Internacional de Porto Alegre.

