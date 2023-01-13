Juan Fernando Quintero fights with a journalist after failing to settle with Junior

Juan Fernando Quintero flirted throughout the week in networks with the Junior from Barranquilla and even came to the Atlantic capital to negotiate with the club’s managers.

Quintero even went so far as to tweet photos of two historical players who put on the Junior’s 10 shirt on social networks, the same one that, in theory, he was going to wear if he signed a contract: Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama and Giovanni Hernández.

However, the player could not reach an agreement and this Thursday he announced on his social networks that he will not be a Junior footballer.

Friends !! What is junior’s issue? I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done… and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time!! Wish you the best and many successes in what comes!! ❤️⚽️ JF – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 12, 2023

While Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla and director of the club, regretted that the negotiations did not come to fruition, on social networks there were fans who complained about Quintero’s attitude and memes on the subject also began to appear.

Samuel Vargas’s comment that caused Quintero’s annoyance



samuel vargas A journalist from Win Sports and DSports, regretted the attitude that Quintero had by encouraging Junior’s fans and then not giving in to his economic claims, which prevented an agreement from being reached.

Terrible management publicly gave Quintero to his negotiations with Junior. Total indelicacy! The disappointment is proportional to the expectation that he fed his father, uncle and the entire ‘Tiburona’ family. 💰 Also, exorbitant request for its irregularity feature. —Samuel Vargas (@SVargasOK) January 12, 2023

Quintero replied on Twitter, an hour after Vargas’s message. “Next time I ask you what I have to do, okay? I’m surprised by you Samuel, now for selling a little you’re going to throw the most (indicated) !! Respect is beautiful and please, my trills were always with good intentions, Contrary to your comments,” the player wrote.

Next time I ask you what I have to do, okay? I’m surprised by you Samuel now for selling a little you’re going to throw the most (indicated)!! How nice is respect and please, my trills were always with good intentions, contrary to your comments! Good night https://t.co/qvV9Ac6co0 – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 13, 2023

For now, it is not known what Quintero’s fate will be. According to journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, the former River Plate player had a good chance of reaching Internacional de Porto Alegre.

