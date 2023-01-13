Juan Fernando Quintero did not arrange with Junior and the memes did not take long

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates his score.
Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates his score.
Social networks exploded with the player’s decision not to go to Barranquilla.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
January 12, 2023, 09:20 PM
The arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero to the Junior was frustrated this Thursday, when the player announced that he could not reach an agreement to return to Colombian soccer.
Quintero acted in 2017 at Independiente Medellín and from there he went to River Plate, where he was key for the Argentine club to win the Copa Libertadores: he scored one of the goals in the final against Boca Juniors in Madrid.
After a stint in China, for Shenzen, Quintero returned to River without the same brilliance and at the end of 2022 his contract ended, without an agreement to renew due to macroeconomic issues related to the exchange rate of the dollar in Argentina.
Approaches with Junior and breakdown of the negotiation
Quintero arrived in Junior on Friday to negotiate with Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla, and returned to Medellín without reaching an agreement. He had, according to press reports, an offer from Internacional de Porto Alegre.
Quintero’s failed signing generated dozens of memes on the subject. These are the most prominent:
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #arrange #Junior #memes #long
Leave a Reply