Saturday, January 14, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero did not arrange with Junior and the memes did not take long

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates his score.

Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates his score.

Social networks exploded with the player’s decision not to go to Barranquilla.

The arrival of Juan Fernando Quintero to the Junior was frustrated this Thursday, when the player announced that he could not reach an agreement to return to Colombian soccer.

Quintero acted in 2017 at Independiente Medellín and from there he went to River Plate, where he was key for the Argentine club to win the Copa Libertadores: he scored one of the goals in the final against Boca Juniors in Madrid.

After a stint in China, for Shenzen, Quintero returned to River without the same brilliance and at the end of 2022 his contract ended, without an agreement to renew due to macroeconomic issues related to the exchange rate of the dollar in Argentina.

Approaches with Junior and breakdown of the negotiation

Quintero arrived in Junior on Friday to negotiate with Alejandro Char, former mayor of Barranquilla, and returned to Medellín without reaching an agreement. He had, according to press reports, an offer from Internacional de Porto Alegre.

Quintero’s failed signing generated dozens of memes on the subject. These are the most prominent:

