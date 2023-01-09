Juan Fernando Quintero He will announce his decision on his new team for 2023 very soon. After failing to reach a renewal agreement with River Plate, the Colombian soccer player listened and analyzed the offers of Junior from Barranquilla and Flamengo from Brazil.

Quintero, who will turn 30 on January 18, already knows the economic proposals of the shark and Mengão, and together with his businessman, former soccer player Rodrigo Riep, they would already have a position to continue their career. If the arrival at Junior materializes, it would be the most expensive contract in the entire history of Colombian soccer.

This is how Quintero manifested himself on social networks

Quintero sent a message on his social networks on Sunday, thanking the fans of both teams for their love. In addition, regarding his current affairs, he assured: “I hope to hear from you next week”, leaving the two clubs that want it waiting.

Hello friends happy Sunday to all. Thank you for all the messages you have sent me, I receive them with love !! Since everyone knows my news, I hope to hear from you next week. THANK YOU ALL ⚽️ 🇨🇴❤️ – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 8, 2023

Christian Daes’ offer

And there is already a first fan who has done it big: the renowned businessman Christian Daes, who has made an exotic proposal to seduce the creative.

“We buy 10,000 season tickets if Quintero reaches Junior. Go. If possible. You. Do they subscribe? ”, Daes announced on his social networks.

The businessman, owner of the Tecnoglass firm, had a lot to do at the time with the arrival of Miguel Angel Borja, Forward who today plays for River Plate and for whom, at the time, Junior put his hand into the denim and paid more than three million dollars to Palmeiras.

Daes even offered to donate money for each goal that Borja scored with Junior. If he converted to the local League, he would give five million pesos to the foundation that the player has in Tierralta, Córdoba. The bet went up to 10 million if he scored in the Copa Libertadores, and 15 million if he scored as a visitor.

Daes’ new offer could be decisive for Quintero to decide to play in Barranquilla and thus make his return to Colombian soccer a reality, where he has not played since 2017, when he left Independiente Medellín for River Plate.

Although Junior’s desire to have Quintero has been expressed for several days, the issue began to take shape on Friday night, when the player met with Alejandro Char, a member of the family that owns the club and former mayor of Barranquilla, and the sports manager of the Junior, Héctor Fabio Báez.

Char said that the issue was complicated by economics, but that they were going to listen to the player. Quintero, leaving the restaurant, assured that there was still nothing and traveled to Medellín. On Saturday he heard the proposal of the current Copa Libertadores champion.

Flamengo’s offer, according to journalist Diego Rueda, is 2.5 million dollars a year. Junior would be willing to match her. When converting that figure to Colombian pesos, Quintero’s monthly salary would be around 1,000 million pesos per month, a monstrous figure for the local media.

Junior is used to blowing opinions: Yimmi Chará, Miguel Borja, Carlos Bacca… Will Juan Fernando Quintero be next? Key hours are coming.

SPORTS

With Soccerred