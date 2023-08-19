Juan Fernando Quintero had his first minutes with Racing this Friday, the club he arrived at after his controversial departure from Junior de Barranquilla.

The man from Antioquia started and played 72 minutes in an alternate roster of the ‘Academy’, who saved their starters for their duel against Boca in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and who drew 1-1 against Unión in Santa Fe.

“Quintero had a very promising debut playing loose. He always distributed with the right pass typical of his quality to provide the rhythm for a team that, as is already known, moves on the field with great dynamics ”, reviewed the Argentine newspaper La Nación.

“That is what is worth highlighting: in the midst of speculation about his physique, “Juanfer” joined the current racinguista “rule” with a good adaptation, at least at the beginning,” added the note.

Figures of Juan Fernando Quintero in the match Union vs. Racing.

Racing began winning with a goal from Baltasar Gallego after 10 minutes, after a clearance from Gastón Martiarena. Javier Morales tied the game at 57.

“(Fernando) Gago (Racing DT) could have had good symptoms in certain gusts of the match because his team, especially from the threads that Quintero managed, handled the ball as he proposed. Now, his replacement suffered from the rhythm of Union, which being at a disadvantage woke him up and prompted him to be no less than his rival, ”said La Nación.

Quintero thus ended a drought of five months and six days without stepping on a field. His last game had been on March 12, when Junior lost 1-2 against Envigado in Barranquilla, a result that triggered, at the time, the departure of Arturo Reyes, who now returns as DT.

The man from Antioquia did not have minutes during the passage of Hernán Darío Gómez due to an ankle problem that worsened with his call-up to the Colombian National Team while injured. He later terminated his contract due to differences with ‘Bolillo’.

Now Quintero is getting ready to return to the Libertadores, when Racing visits Boca at La Bombonera on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Colombia time.

