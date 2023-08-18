Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates while ‘Bolillo’ suffers: official announcement of his team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Quintero and the ‘Bolillo’.
ARGENTINE RACING CLUB. KRONOS AGENCY.
Quintero and the ‘Bolillo’.
The same day that ‘Bolillo’ says goodbye, Quintero is received.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Juan Fernando Quintero was officially presented as a brand new signing for Racing Club. The Colombian had taken a long time to sign a contract, after having doubts about the medical examinations; however, he has already been hired and presented by the Argentine club.
And his announcement came the same day as the resignation of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, with whom he came from having differences in Junior de Barranquilla.
Quintero celebrates while ‘Bolillo’ suffers
The footballer will wear the ‘8’ on his numbera historic number in his sports career.
Quintero has good memories of number 8, as that was his number when he faced Boca Juniors in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, scoring a definitive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, for Real Madrid in Spain.
“A guardian angel who was born in Colombia,” the club published.
More news
SPORTS
*With Soccer
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Juan #Fernando #Quintero #celebrates #Bolillo #suffers #official #announcement #team
Leave a Reply