Friday, August 18, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates while ‘Bolillo’ suffers: official announcement of his team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero celebrates while 'Bolillo' suffers: official announcement of his team

Juan Fernando Quintero - Bolillo Gómez

Quintero and the ‘Bolillo’.

Photo:

ARGENTINE RACING CLUB. KRONOS AGENCY.

Quintero and the ‘Bolillo’.

The same day that ‘Bolillo’ says goodbye, Quintero is received.

Juan Fernando Quintero was officially presented as a brand new signing for Racing Club. The Colombian had taken a long time to sign a contract, after having doubts about the medical examinations; however, he has already been hired and presented by the Argentine club.

And his announcement came the same day as the resignation of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, with whom he came from having differences in Junior de Barranquilla.

Quintero celebrates while ‘Bolillo’ suffers

Juan Fernando Quintero

The footballer will wear the ‘8’ on his numbera historic number in his sports career.

Quintero has good memories of number 8, as that was his number when he faced Boca Juniors in the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, scoring a definitive goal at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, for Real Madrid in Spain.

“A guardian angel who was born in Colombia,” the club published.

More news

SPORTS
*With Soccer

