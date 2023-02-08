Juan Fernando Quintero lit the wick His comes tothe Junior from Barranquilla It was like a novel, which had a happy ending.

Between yes and no, that was the arrival of the steering wheel to Colombia. Even with the handling of social networks, everything pointed to the drop in transfers. Quintero spoke with the Win Sports program Saque Largo about his return to the country.

“I’m really not a person who acts hypocritically, sincere. When I put out the announcement that everything was closed, it was real. In the morning another morning arose and on that we based ourselves, it was nothing different from what was experienced, ”she said.

Fight?

Quintero referred to the comment out of tune by journalist Samuel Vargas, in those days when his contract was discussed.

“A colleague of yours treated me disrespectfully, that I did not play with people. Here the last thing one should do is that. Many things changed in the negotiation. I am very transparent and I like that they are like that with me, that’s where everything expanded. It does not mean that Junior did not say what it was, everyone has their interests. These are things that happen and it is easy to target the player, ”he said.

And he added: “With all due respect, the name generated that and it is easy to sign up for us. You have to know what’s going on, I’m saying this because many people came out to kill me. I can’t control that, but it would be nice if they soak up the arguments and present them.”

Quintero pointed out that it is motivating for him to return to the country, play in the Colombian tournament and explained what happened.

“Motivation to return to Colombian soccer: the truth is that when I came to Barranquilla, I was closing something in Brazil, there was a lot of talk and it was the clearest thing. When I come here, I see what happens in networks and I’m not much of seeing them. I have a work team so that the news and others reach me. When I saw that affection, I was a little moved, my family and daughter the same, “he said.

