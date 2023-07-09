Although the club has not officially communicated it, the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero from Junior de Barranquiilla is a fact. The player said goodbye to his teammates on Friday.

Quintero did not have a lucky step for the ‘Shark’ team. He was barely able to play seven games and scored only one goal, counting all official competitions.

In addition, the player suffered an injury that worsened and did not allow him to complete the tournament, in a semester for Junior to forget: he did not qualify among the eight and was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana in the first round, after losing 1-0 against him. Tolima.

Quintero’s decision took Junior by surprise, and even, On the same Friday, he had published a series of photographs on his social networks in which the former River Plate player was seen training normally with the club.

Fuad Char, Junior’s largest shareholder, had stated on Friday that Quintero informed him that he did not want to continue in the team, apparently annoyed by the management of coach Hernán Darío Gómez, who had previously made the decision not to count with a benchmark for the team such as the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera.

Juan Fernando Quintero talked about his departure from Junior

Quintero met the versions of his departure and published a short message on his social networks, in which he left more than one thought floating in the air.

“Hello friends. I did not know that a personal decision would bring so many stories and so many tales. At the time the subject will be discussed, for now enjoy the farewell to @sebavierareal. People cannot be fooled and time will give reason !! And Barranquilla welcomed me as one more … happy afternoon everyone and enjoy !! “, Quintero wrote on his Twitter account.

Viera’s farewell match will be played this Saturday at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

