Juan Fernando Quintero He had a loud return to Colombian soccer in 2017, to get a second wind after a bump in his professional career. After a lackluster stint at Rennes, France, he signed with the team he loved, Independiente Medellín.

A year at DIM allowed him to relaunch his career. He played in the Copa Libertadores, in which, in the match against River Plate, Marcelo Gallardo saw him play, and there he signed with River Plate. In 2018 he returned to the National Team to play in the World Cup in Russia and that same year, with his goal in the final, River won the Cup from Boca.

Quintero finished his second stage with River on December 31, not as brilliant as the first, and press reports spoke of an alleged interest from Flamengo, the current Libertadores champion. And there were also some flirtations on social networks for a possible arrival at Millionaires.

What Quintero did rule out was a return to Atlético Nacional, where he played in 2012. “I don’t think they want a Medellín fan,” he was honest.

Quintero, to Junior from Barranquilla?

Now, Quintero could return to Colombian soccer. According to the journalist’s version Jose Hugo Illera I would be in talks with Junior.

“They tell me that Juan Fdo Quintero will be arriving in Barranquilla today to personally negotiate his relationship with Junior de Barranquilla,” Illera wrote on Twitter.

Photo: Juanjo Martin. efe

Quintero will be 30 years old on January 18. In Colombia, in addition to Nacional and Medellín, he played in Envigado, where he began his career in 2010 and where he spent three years. He also passed through Pescara, from Italy, and Porto, from Portugal.

