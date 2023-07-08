Saturday, July 8, 2023
Juan Fernando Quintero and Junior, the last details: he said goodbye to the team

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 8, 2023
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero says goodbye to JuniorThe midfielder barely played six league games and one in South America. He had already told the managers that he did not want to continue.

The player would not continue in the Barranquilla team.

the stay of Juan Fernando Quintero in Junior seems to come to an end after the player stated that he does not feel comfortable in the club, apparently due to discrepancies with decisions by coach Hernán Darío Gómez.

This Friday was a turbulent day in the shark entity. Quintero told the leadership that his wish was to leave, although he has a valid contract until the end of the year.

The maximum shareholder of the team, Fuad Char, had to intervene to mediate and expressed that the footballer was uncomfortable because he was not a starter in a lineup that DT put up. “He announced to us last night and this morning that he does not want to continue in the team, without much explanation; we’re on it. We’ll keep talking to see what he’s thinking,” Char said.

‘Quintero said goodbye’

The Quintero theme is developed minute by minute. After meetings and attempts by the leadership to resolve the discrepancies, It seems a given that the steering wheel will go away.

At least that’s how it is reported by press releases from Barranquilla. The journalist José Hugo Illera announced in the afternoon that Quintero has already said goodbye to his colleagues, which means that the decision has been made.

“Juan Fernando Quintero has just said goodbye to his teammates at the Adelita de Char sports venue, he confirmed to me personally that he is leaving Junior,” he said.

The Win Sports channel published images of the moment in which Juanfer says goodbye to his teammates.

SPORTS

Recommended

