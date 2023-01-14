The hiring of Juan Fernando Quintero for him Junior from Barranquilla It generated enormous joy for the shark fans, but also a lot of criticism for the way in which the negotiation took place, which took place this Friday.

The player is awaiting medical examinations to finalize his arrival in Barranquilla and on Sunday he would be presented to the fans at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium.

Quintero settled with Junior after a week of negotiations and giving up his financial claims. On social networks there was talk that the former River Plate player had offers, among other clubs, from Flamengo and Internacional, from Brazil, and from the Columbus Crew, from the United States.

On Thursday, Quintero announced on his social networks that he had not reached an agreement with Junior and the fans immediately reacted, hoping for a second chance.

Finally, striker Carlos Bacca was the one who announced Quintero’s arrival at Junior, first with a trill and then with a live broadcast on Instagram in which the Antioquian participated.

The strong cross between Juanfer Quintero and Carlos Antonio Vélez

The journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez harshly criticized Quintero’s attitude in the negotiation with Junior. Before the message in which he initially said that he had not fixed it, the player sent several messages flirting with the Barranquilla team.

“They put Junior in the middle to tighten a deal with Flamengo, who didn’t take the bait and was about to stay in limbo. JFQ…one piece of advice…talk to your representative because it affected your image and almost left you at 0 Velez wrote.

Quintero, who also had a strong exchange of messages with the journalist Samuel Vargas, responded to Vélez: “Doctor, no one has harmed my image… Is the hook money? It doesn’t matter, I already went for it… the important thing is that I am going to be in my COUNTRY and love cannot be bought”, he wrote.

Doctor, no one has damaged my image…. The hook is money? It doesn’t matter I already went for him… the important thing is that I’m going to be in my COUNTRY And you can’t buy love ❤️ that’s why it was!! A hug, blessings https://t.co/bpzZSv1yhE – Juanfer Quintero (@juanferquinte10) January 13, 2023

Vélez did not remain silent and replied to Quintero. “Perfect JuanFer, but do you know what would have been nice? If you had said YES to Junior’s offer at once without expecting that he could go outside. If it wasn’t for money, which is within your rights to look for it, there was no reason for it. what to expect to be told NO there. Welcome and good luck!”

Perfect JuanFer, but do you know what would have been nice? That before Junior’s offer you would have said YES at once without waiting for what could happen outside. If it wasn’t for money, it was his right to look for it, there was no reason to wait for them to tell him NO there. Welcome and good luck! https://t.co/yniCPALyOL — Carlos Antonio Velez (@velezfutbol) January 13, 2023

