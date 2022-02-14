Monday, February 14, 2022
Juan Fernando Quintero, again injured, and already worries

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in Sports
Juan Fernando Quintero

Juan FernandoQuintero.

Photo:

Twitter: @riverplate

River Plate lost, but the Colombian is worrying.

River Plate made its debut this Saturday with an unexpected 1-0 loss to Union on their visit to Santa Fe, in one of the three matches that gave continuity this Saturday to the first day of the Argentine Football Professional League Cup.

A solitary goal by Mauro Luna Viale at the beginning of the complement reached the host from Santa Fe to prevail against the defending champion who added his fourth consecutive setback in a contest start.

Although coach Marcelo Gallardo refused to speak at the subsequent press conference on the arbitration of Néstor Pitana He described the penalty that he sanctioned as “invented”, although he recognized the superiority of his rival in the duel this Saturday.

What does Quintero have?

The day was not the best. It was lost, but there is a problem that worries more and is that the Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero played, but he did not look good.

He was only on the pitch for 45 minutes, but he was not good, he did not shoot on goal and little was seen.

Once he came out, he was seen on the bench with an ice pack on his left knee, but nobody in the club has commented on what has happened.

Quintero, it seems, suffered from the problem that took him out of the commitment between the Colombia National Team and Honduras in the United States, but it is best to wait and see what they say in River Plate.

sports

