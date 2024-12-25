Felipe González reminded his old friend Edmundo that there is only “one chance” and warned Albares: “If he wants it, take him to Caracas.”

12/24/2024



Updated 12/25/2024 at 02:28h.





“We never thought it was going to be our turn, and look what the Cubans told us.” A former Venezuelan minister speaks with regret, of the democratic Venezuela before Hugo Chávez: «Building a country is very difficult; to destroy it, just one is enough, about…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only