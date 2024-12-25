you have to live
Felipe González reminded his old friend Edmundo that there is only “one chance” and warned Albares: “If he wants it, take him to Caracas.”
“We never thought it was going to be our turn, and look what the Cubans told us.” A former Venezuelan minister speaks with regret, of the democratic Venezuela before Hugo Chávez: «Building a country is very difficult; to destroy it, just one is enough, about…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Juan #FernándezMiranda #Venezuela
Leave a Reply