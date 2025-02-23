How much of yesterday’s world in today’s world? If in the European intellectual imaginary this division was written Stefan Zweig In 1942, in the heart of the old Europe that rose after that Second World War the point of … inflection between both worlds, yesterday and today, he has put it 82 years later the vice president of the United States, JD Vancein a speech as incendiary as effective in Munich, precisely Germany, in 2025: “We no longer have common values.”

If one reads Zweig there are some parallels between both stages and it is difficult not to think that God is playing dice with humanity and in particular with this continent as proud of himself as an ankylose. Much has passed since the end of World War II and the emergence of that new world order that with the United States umbrella has given Europe eight decades of security and prosperity. The Berlin wall was demolished in 1989, also the twin towers in 2001, but nothing changed that pleasant feeling of Europeans that everything was going to continue going well. As, oh chance, in the happy twenties everything was wonderfully well in the United States before the ‘crack’ of 29, or in the Spanish elites before the exile of Alfonso XIII, the II Republic and the Civil War, the initiatory and symbolic Spanish War. On the other side of the Atlantic were times of Franklin D. Rooseveltfifteen presidents before Donald Trump. All of them have maintained paternalism over Europe that symbolized Normandy landing in 1945. Until today.

Let’s go back to the Zweigian question: How much of yesterday’s world in today’s world? At least one thing. Before the 47th American president returned to power on January 20 to exercise it from minute one and to the extreme and remember the Europeans who is the world’s sheriff, the president of the Government of Spain, Pedro SánchezI had already moved token. Where? Towards China. It was a movement as strategically calculated as tactically not explained, as almost everything in its foreign policy. That is why it does well Alberto Núñez Feijóo in asking him to go to Parliament to explain the position of Spain before the new world order that – they have come to proclaim Trump, Vance and a Elon Musk with 218 million followers in what was Twitter and that only follows a thousand people. Do you know who decided to continue on your social network on Friday? Yes, a Santiago AbascalPresident of Vox and Delivered Allied of Trump to the point of applauding to come to the heart of Europe to point out our miseries. To insult us.

Sánchez’s foreign policy is unknown because he is hidden from the main opposition party and does not tell the Spaniards in Parliament. We do not know the motivations, but not the facts. In September 2024 Sánchez traveled to Beijing and only one month later he unmarked from European partners and abstained in the vote to impose tariffs on the Chinese electric car. ABC has been able to know that this decision is very recognized by the Chinese government to the extent that it seems an “impartial” decision that may be the beginning of a constructive role for the relationship between the Asian giant and Europe. What Beijing says that he wants is a “pragmatic” cooperation with the union, a collaboration that allows both parties to win. Xi Jinping He understands that Europe is concerned about the Chinese industry on the European, but in relation to the electric car, and for the sake of a good relationship, it is willing to accept that a minimum price is set or a maximum quota of Exports.

The problem for China is that it believes that the European Union does not listen to its plans, which treats them in a non -friendly way, that it does not dare to establish a relationship based on mutual benefit. Therefore, in November 2018 XI traveled to Madrid, to look for an ally inside the EU. A Chinese president was not coming since 2005 and did so to gather support against European protectionism. He found him then in a newly appointed President Sanchez after the motion of censure to Mariano Rajoy.

The question today is that at the same time Trump hits the world geostrategic board and Vance puts to give birth to the European Union, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albaresmeets the Chinese chancellor precisely in Munich: «With my counterpart from China, Wang Yiwe have treated our excellent bilateral relations, multilateralism and the situation in Ukraine. Spain works with China in global challenges ». That is the reality: China and Spain are strengthening their relations, and good evidence is the state visit that the Government and the King’s house are preparing that country for autumn of 2025.

But what does Beijing think of Europe? He says he is not a competitor and aspires to be a partner, he hopes that he acquires “strategic autonomy” in the new world order and thinks he has a good economic base, an industrial strength and a “brilliant.” However, it regrets the precautions of Ursula von der Leyen Regarding them. This is today’s world: while Trump puts tariffs, China wants us to take them off.

The new world order that the American president intends to promote has forced Spanish political parties to position themselves and they have done them. The Government of Spain attacks Trump and everything that can be to China is approaching; The main opposition party is aligned with the European Commission and marks distances with the aggressiveness of Trump; and the third party of the hemicycle is delivered to the president of the United States and greatly angered China for its positions to Taiwan.

A question that underlies the debate: what is better, to attack a democracy with a radical leader that attacks you or criticize a dictatorship that says he wants mutual benefit? Sanchez is clear: his option for the world of tomorrow is not the United States, at least not Trump’s, his option is China. And in Beijing they applaud it.

This is the world today, with positions that began to forge in yesterday. The future will say who is right on a complex board, although fortunate not as much as the one that led Zweig to end his life in an Petropolis bed.