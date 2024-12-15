Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the Conference of Presidents on Friday, in Santander

In his six years in La Moncloa, the territorial model has been twisted to suit convenience: from “co-governance” in the worst of the pandemic to fiscal recentralization, the rebellion of mayors or the failure of the Conference of Presidents



12/15/2024



Updated at 05:02h.





Did the Conference of Presidents on Friday in Santander strengthen or weaken the functioning of the autonomous State? Or, in other words, is the President of the Government, who has been in La Moncloa longer than Mariano Rajoy, helping to consolidate one of the key structures…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only