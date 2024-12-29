Two names compete to be the political person of the year, and neither is for praiseworthy reasons: Víctor de Aldama and Begoña Gómez. The public had not heard of him until February 21, when the UCO arrested Koldo García and 20 other people. The Ábalos case broke out, although it took the media months to name it as such. So why is Aldama the character of the year and not Ábalos himself? For a substantial difference: the commission agent is pulling the blanket, and the former minister is putting away the clothes. Therefore, who can do more damage to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and consequently be more politically decisive? Of course, in terms of rankings, the one who has really destabilized the President of the Government this year has been his wife. He will say that it was Judge Peinado and the fachosfera, but the president knows what is there and everything else is political strategies. So much so that for five days he had the citizens in suspense and his party on the verge of a nervous breakdown before deciding that he would continue in La Moncloa for love. It is not that the election of the person of the year should be measured by who destabilizes the Government the most, but it is that this year has been a lot and the judicial investigations into the president’s circles have only just begun. If we look at politics, the destabilizer is Carles Puigdemont, who makes use and abuse of the immense power that the President of the Government of Spain has given him: the year ends without a Budget and with the Government giving desperate strokes in the form of arguments about the many votes that are carried out in Congress. Poisoning attempts aside, this Government is weak and unstable, and it knows it.nomecites_0712And where is Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the opposition, here? In a discreet background, because although in Congress he has managed to get the battalion coordinated by Miguel Tellado to shake the Executive week after week, Feijóo has decided to choose to wait for Sánchez to come to terms with the unwritten rule according to which they are The governments that fall, not the aspirants that rise. This year, not even Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who knows how to poke her Monclovita nemesis like no one else, can compete with Aldama or Gómez as the scourge of the Government. Nothing after six years of Sanchismo is comparable to that immense capacity for self-destruction that this group of men and women who came to power too quickly and too soon are demonstrating. Where are those chest-beatings against corruption and for exemplarity today? Tell me what you brag about. The reason why I am debating between Aldama and Gómez is because their media and political emergence does not end with the grapes, but rather both are going to have a great role in 2025. Regardless of what happens with her in In criminal terms, public opinion takes for granted that Sánchez’s wife has crossed every ethical and aesthetic red line, and that outlines a marriage that does not meet the minimum standards of exemplarity to be in La Moncloa. And Aldama. The year ends with a guy who twelve months ago was a complete unknown and today is setting the agenda and increasing the pressure on Pedro Sánchez on three fronts: the first, openly slipping the idea that behind the Ábalos case there is a financing plot illegal of the PSOE; the second, by stating that he will continue to provide evidence against the members of the Government or the Socialist Party over whom he has already spread the shadow of suspicion, from Víctor Ángel Torres to María Jesús Montero through Reyes Maroto, Santos Cerdán and, of course, Abalos; and, in greater words, dropping that he met “enough times” with Begoña Gómez, and not only to discuss the professorship, but for “aeronautical” issues. And here is the mother of the lamb: will Aldama be able to unite both scandals in court? We already knew that Víctor de Aldama has a pact lawyer. José Antonio Choclán has experience in reaching agreements with the Prosecutor’s Office, and the defense strategy that he has designed for his client is that of a trickle on two different levels: the media and political, closely linked, and the judicial. From the point of view of destabilizing the Government, Aldama is doing well because his strategy is to satisfy the Prosecutor’s Office and the judge by helping to promote the investigation: he has already exposed Santos Cerdán, who denied that Aldama left the hall the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street, but he met with Ábalos and Juan Guaidó’s ambassadors on the third floor; to Reyes Maroto, who said he did not know him and corresponded with him; Sánchez himself with their photo together at a PSOE event; and Minister Torres, who responded with disturbing diligence to pressure from Koldo García to make payments for the purchase of masks. Now: as of December 29, 2024, Mr. De Aldama has gone much further in his accusations than in presenting the evidence that, according to his testimony, supports everything. When their spokesperson, Ramón Bermejo, is asked, the answer is that they have their strategy and that time will prove them right. I was with him along with Antonio Jiménez and we talked at length. When asked if the Prosecutor’s Office and the judge have seen all this evidence, the answer is no and when asked if there is much left to know, the bombshell comes: “Aldama has the nuclear button.” Whatever that means. At this point: Gómez or Aldama? What do you think?

#Juan #FernándezMiranda #Begoña #Gómez #Aldama #political #figure