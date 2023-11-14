The failure that has been experienced within Cruz Azul has not been minor, but at some point it seemed inevitable, today it gives the impression that it is within the normality that they experience in the club. The reality is that at the management level there is a struggle of personal interests within the Cooperative above the football team, and this fact leads to decisions being made regarding the investment in the team designed to satisfy personal needs and not the sports.
Inside the machine, urgent and inevitable changes are already brewing at all levels of the club, naturally, also in the squad. The new management of the team in the country’s capital is expected to make drastic changes and several players will leave the squad in this winter market, some more out than others. There are few footballers who today give the impression that they have a secure place, and one of them is the Guaraní Juan Escobar, who, in addition to being a constant guy within the squad since his arrival, has fallen in love with the institution, which is why in In his head there is no short or long term future outside of Cruz Azul.
“The truth is, I love the institution very much, for me I am retiring here, I am leaving happy, it is difficult, doing bad things like this tournament is working, thank God in the last game we improved and raising the level for what is coming. Try to think about the good and the bad, and for the next one to prepare better.”
