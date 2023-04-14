With the arrival of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti to the technical direction of Deportivo Cruz Azul, defense has become one of the team’s strengths, as it shows that they have left a clean sheet in six of their last eight games played.
And that situation has been reflected by the best defender of the Machine, the Paraguayan Juan Escobar who spoke in an interview for the newspaper RECORD.
“For us the most important thing is to keep the zero in the goal, at the beginning it was difficult for us a little, but later we were gaining confidence. Yes, it is the main strength. Everyone does their part, because the forwards are the first to defend”, pointed out the defender.
The Guaraní defender knows that there is a lot of talent in the sky-blue quarry and he takes the opportunity to offer them advice when he can.
“I speak to the youngest, to those who are starting. I lack a lot of experience, but I try to share what little I know. You have to give your best on the pitch,” he added.
Juan Escobar He thinks that he has done his job well at Cruz Azul, but he is not yet at his best because he believes that there is always room for improvement.
“I feel very good. I don’t think I’m at my highest level, I need to improve on certain things, but I’m working on that,” he said.
The fans see him as a benchmark for defensive back, although he doesn’t think he is yet “I still have a long way to go, but I always try to give 100 percent,” he concluded.
